Chappell Roan's second album is officially in the creation stage, according to her producer Dan Nigro.

The superstar producer sat down for a new profile where he detailed what fans can expect from Roan on her upcoming album.

"It's a new version of Chappell," he told The New York Times.

However, he did go on to share that he and Roan have complete five songs for the upcoming album so far. One of them is a "fun, up-tempo country song." While others are a "couple of ballads" and they worked on a "mid-tempo rock song."

Nigro shared that there is a song on the project that features a fiddle, though he did not say which one has it.

He has worked with Roan since 2020 when the singer was dropped by her former label, Atlantic Records, before she ended up signing with Island Records to release her debut album in 2023 called The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

"Dan always believed in me. He has been there from the beginning, and brought me into realizing what makes me feel good to perform, what makes me feel good to sing, to write about. Because he believed in bringing that part of myself to life, I started to believe in it, too," Roan told The New York Times about her relationship with Nigro.

Roan has risen to fame over the least year due in part to her successful debut album, but also the single "Good Luck, Babe!" which became her first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. However, her sudden rise to fame has not always sat well with Roan who has likened fame to that of an abusive ex.

"The vibe of this — stalking, talking s--- online, [people who] won't leave you alone, yelling at you in public — is the vibe of an abusive ex-husband," she told The Face.

Her difficulties with fame has also led the singer to cancel her appearances at several festivals including All Things Go, where she cited things have become "overwhelming" for her.

The news of her second album in the works comes as she reportedly parted ways with her manager, which has spurred a bidding war for another manager to sign her.