Billy Joel's Upcoming Shows Rescheduled Following Surgery

Legendary musician Billy Joel, known for his iconic hits like "Uptown Girl" and "Piano Man," has announced that he is recovering from recent surgery. This has caused several upcoming concerts to be postponed.

The 75-year-old star shared the news on March 11, revealing that his health must come first and that the current tour will be delayed by several months, ENews said.

In an official statement posted on his Instagram, Joel explained, "Billy Joel's upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition. The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors." He reassured fans that he is expected to make a full recovery.

"I regret postponing any shows," Joel added. "My health must come first, but I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."

Billy Joel Moves Detroit, Toronto, and Other North American Dates to 2026

The rescheduled dates will affect multiple stops, including concerts in Detroit, Toronto, Syracuse, Salt Lake City, Charlotte, and Milwaukee.

Additionally, a highly anticipated show at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, initially set for June 21, 2025, will now take place on June 20, 2026.

According to Mirror, another UK show in Edinburgh, previously planned for June 7, 2025, has been rescheduled for June 6, 2026.

The singer also had to reschedule his performance at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, which was initially set for January 17. That show has now been moved to November 1, 2025.

Fans had already expressed concern for Joel's health after he fell during his February 22 concert at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. Joel, who appeared visibly frail, lost his balance while performing and fell to the stage.

Despite the fall, he continued the show and finished the set, but the incident raised questions about his well-being. Joel's team did not specify whether the fall was directly related to his surgery.

Billy Joel's international tour is scheduled through 2026, and despite health setbacks, he remains committed to his music career.

In a recent interview, Joel reflected on the challenges of releasing new music, including his single "Turn the Lights Back On," which marked his first release in over a decade.

Joel has been open about his passion for music, emphasizing that his love for performing has not waned. He previously stated, "I still write music... it's all about the music."