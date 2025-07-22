Billy Joel Breaks Silence on Brain Condition: 'My Balance Sucks'

Music legend Billy Joel is opening up for the first time about his brain condition, normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), saying he's feeling okay—but his balance has taken a hit.

In a new episode of "Club Random with Bill Maher," which aired July 21, Joel said his condition is still being treated.

"It's not fixed. It's still being worked on," the 76-year-old shared while seated at a piano during the podcast interview. "I feel fine. My balance sucks. It's like being on a boat."

Billboard reported that Joel was diagnosed with NPH earlier this year. The illness happens when too much spinal fluid builds up in the brain, putting pressure on it.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, this can cause problems with memory, walking, vision, and even hearing.

A typical treatment involves inserting a tiny tube in the brain to remove the buildup of fluid and relieve pressure.

When Joel first noticed something was wrong, he thought it might be due to his past drinking. "I thought it must be from drinking," he admitted. "I don't drink anymore, but I used to, like a fish."

Billy Joel tells Bill Maher he’s over what ‘woke’ people think of him and his music https://t.co/UkYKBS4Sf2 pic.twitter.com/IbY5qeLlGN — New York Post (@nypost) July 22, 2025

Billy Joel Thanks Fans for Support Amid Diagnosis

The five-time Grammy winner announced in May that he had to cancel his upcoming tour dates due to the condition.

At the time, he told fans he was "sincerely sorry to disappoint" and thanked them for understanding. His team said he would undergo physical therapy to help improve his symptoms.

Joel's illness came just after he wrapped up a decade-long residency at Madison Square Garden in July 2024, LA Times said.

He had been scheduled to go on a co-headlining tour with stars like Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, and Sting.

The tour would have made him the first artist to perform at all three major stadiums in the New York City area—Yankee Stadium, Citi Field, and MetLife Stadium—in a single summer.

Instead of performing, Joel is now focused on healing. He recently released "Billy Joel: And So It Goes," a two-part HBO documentary that tells the story of his life and music career.

Director Susan Lacy told Good Morning America last week that Joel is working hard in therapy and staying hopeful.

Despite the challenges, Joel remains optimistic. "They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder," he said, "so it sounds a lot worse than what I'm feeling. I feel good."