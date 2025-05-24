Billy Joel Cancels All Upcoming Concerts After Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Billy Joel has canceled all upcoming concerts after being diagnosed with a brain condition known as Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH).

The 76-year-old singer was set to perform 17 shows across North America and the United Kingdom but is now stepping away from the stage to focus on recovery.

Joel's team confirmed the news in an official statement: "This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance. Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period."

According to RollingStone, NPH is a rare brain disorder where excess fluid builds up in the brain's ventricles, leading to symptoms such as walking difficulties, memory issues, and loss of bladder control. Though it often mimics dementia, the condition can sometimes be reversed, especially if treated early.

"I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience," Joel said. "Thank you for understanding." The singer's health issues began to emerge earlier this year.

Joel Falls on Stage but Keeps Performing in February Concert

In March, he announced a temporary break from touring, citing the need for surgery and therapy.

Although it is unclear if his earlier health struggles were directly related to NPH, doctors now believe recent performances may have worsened the condition. Joel's planned return to the stage on July 5 in Pittsburgh will no longer take place.

Joel lined up performances at top venues, including Yankee Stadium, MetLife Stadium, and also Citi Field, as part of his tour.

The canceled tour also included stops in cities like Milwaukee, Toronto, Edinburgh, and Liverpool. Fans who bought tickets will receive full refunds automatically, according to his team, USA Today said.

Joel wrapped up a ten-year residency at Madison Square Garden in July 2024 and continued to tour regularly afterward.In early 2024, Joel released a new single titled "Turn the Lights BackOn" and gave its first live performance during the Grammy Awards.

It marked his first original pop release in over 30 years, but it was later removed from his live setlists.

While fans will miss seeing the "Piano Man" star on stage, Joel is focusing on his health. "Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health," his team said.