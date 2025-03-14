Raye Reveals Lyrics to Highly Anticipated Second Album Were Stolen Along With Car: 'I Don't Want People Reading That'

Raye's most personal thoughts could be made public after her car was stolen.

The acclaimed singer shared that she was the victim of a car theft, and the resulting damage from the incident included missing lyrics to her second album as well as her most personal thoughts.

"My car was stolen," she told People.

"There was a big giant book that says 'RAYE's Second Album' on the front of it with loads of thoughts, loads of really f***ing personal s**t," Raye added.

Rather than reading her material, Raye hopes that the person who stole the car threw the lyrics away instead of reading what she had written down.

"I hope whoever stole the car just took the stuff and threw it in the bin 'cause I don't want people reading that. It's just really personal, deep stuff," she said.

Despite the setback, Raye said that she is looking beyond the situation.

"It's just really personal, deep stuff. But I've got to the point where I'm kind of over it now and just moving on," she shared.

Raye independently released her debut studio album, 'My 21st Century Blues' in 2023. The album's standout single, "Escapism," featuring 070 Shake, gained viral attention on social media, leading to commercial success. It topped the UK Singles Chart, marking Raye's first No. 1 hit in the UK and entered the US Billboard Hot 100.

At the 2024 Brit Awards, she won six categories, including British Album of the Year for the album and Song of the Year for "Escapism," setting a record for the most awards won by an artist in a single ceremony.

Additionally, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the 67th Grammy Awards as well as Songwriter of the Year Non-Classical.

More recently, she performed at the 2025 Academy Awards, where she was part of the 'James Bond' tribute.