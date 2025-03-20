50 Cent Distances Himself After Kanye Calls Him a Favorite: 'You're Dangerous Right Now'

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has once again made headlines with his controversial remarks, this time showing appreciation for rapper 50 Cent.

On March 18, Ye posted on X (formerly Twitter) that 50 Cent is "one of my favorite people" and praised him for potentially helping bring back Black economic independence.

However, 50 Cent didn't seem eager to embrace Ye's public admiration. The rapper quickly responded on Instagram, warning, "Damn it Ye ya dangerous right now, what you say about the kids man."

According to Billboard, the comment highlights 50's reluctance to associate with Kanye, whose recent actions have sparked criticism due to antisemitic remarks and escalating public disputes.

The interaction between the two hip-hop stars garnered attention from fans, with many speculating about their relationship.

One fan commented, "50 the only n—a who Ye didn't crash out on this week," while another observed, "50 like 'leave me out this ish ye, not the time.'"

Despite Ye's recent controversies, 50 Cent has previously shown respect for Kanye's career.

Ye says 50 Cent is one of his favorite people:



"He will be one of the people who brings back black economic independence" pic.twitter.com/cqrVIQqNH9 — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 17, 2025

Kanye West and 50 Cent's Iconic Rivalry and Respectful Acknowledgment

In a 2024 interview with "Billboard," he acknowledged the hardships Kanye faced, including the loss of his mother, and credited him for continuing to succeed in the music industry. "Nobody's been through more or had more reasons to crash than Kanye," 50 said.

Both 50 Cent and Kanye West rose to fame in the early 2000s, each dominating the rap scene and becoming influential moguls in their own right.

Their most notable moment came in 2007 when their albums Graduation and Curtis were released on the same day. Kanye's Graduation outsold 50's Curtis with 957,000 copies sold to 691,000, solidifying Ye's place as a global superstar, HNHH said.

In addition to their musical legacies, both artists have become successful businessmen. Kanye's YEEZY brand and 50's ventures, including his involvement with alcohol brands, have made them power players in the entertainment industry.

Although Kanye's praise for 50 Cent seemed genuine, it comes amidst the rapper's mounting controversies.

In recent weeks, Ye has stirred up conflicts with several figures in his life, including his ongoing public disputes with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Despite the tensions, Ye's appreciation for 50 Cent reminds us of their longstanding, though complicated, relationship.