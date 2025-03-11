50 Cent Laughs Off Rumors of Alleged Shooting: 'They Should Try Harder'

Rapper 50 Cent is speaking out after false rumors of his involvement in a Hollywood shooting spread widely on social media. On March 9, 2025, he took to Instagram to clarify that the claims were simply "fake news."

He posted a screenshot of a viral TikTok video that mentioned the shooting and captioned it, "Don't worry I'm gonna make it, because this is fake news."

The video falsely claimed that the rapper was hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting, with TMZ cited as the source; however, it did not report on any such incident, nor have any credible news outlets.

The post quickly gained attention, with many fans reacting to the absurdity of the rumors. One follower commented, "Don't they know shots don't kill you," hinting that the story was far from believable, Billboard said.

Another person added, "50 ain't got no chill.... To post ya own fake news is diabolical." Fans seemed to reference 50 Cent's past survival of an actual shooting that occurred in 2000, when he was shot nine times outside his grandmother's home in Queens, New York.

This traumatic experience became a significant part of his career, often mentioned in his music, including songs like "Many Men" and "9 Shots."

While some people tried to connect this rumor to 50 Cent's past, it was clear that he wasn't taking the fake news seriously. In fact, despite the bizarre claims, he appeared to be in good spirits.

His successful television series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, was also making headlines. Season four launched on March 7, 2025.

50 Cent calls out fake reports that he was shot and hospitalized.



“Don’t worry I’m gonna make it, because this is fake news!” pic.twitter.com/lo56i8UQIe — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 10, 2025

Fans Rally Behind 50 Cent as He Slams Viral Shooting Rumors

For those unfamiliar, 50 Cent was shot multiple times in 2000, a near-fatal event that changed his life.

However, as he clarified in his Instagram post, this recent report was utterly untrue. In the viral TikTok, it was falsely stated that he was in critical condition due to a shooting in Hollywood, but no reputable news source.

Fans quickly rallied behind the rapper, many noting the absurdity of the rumors. 50 Cent's sense of humor wasn't lost on his followers either.

He mocked the situation on social media, displaying his usual confident demeanor in the face of fake claims.

According to Uproxx, this is not the first time 50 Cent has been involved in addressing rumors about his life. In 2023, fellow rapper Lil Tjay, who was shot a few years ago, shared how he had received advice from 50 Cent.

Tjay revealed that 50 had told him, "Every artist needs pain or something to feed off of. This right here, you shake this sh*t off. You got the length for greatness. You going to be bigger than ever."

As for his music, 50 Cent recently spoke about why he isn't as active in the studio as he used to be.

He explained that much of today's music requires a different mindset. He said, "A lot of the music, if you listen to the music that's out right now, I have to tap into my stupid. I have to tap into the stupid side of me to write the right thing when it comes time to write the music."