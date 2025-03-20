Diddy's Legal Battle Shifts as Attorney Tony Buzbee Backs Out of NY Lawsuits

Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing legal battles took a turn as high-profile attorney Tony Buzbee withdrew from over a dozen sexual abuse lawsuits filed against the music mogul in New York federal court.

The decision comes after Buzbee admitted to a legal misstep regarding his ability to practice in the Southern District of New York (SDNY).

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Buzbee filed motions to step away from 15 civil cases in the SDNY.

His decision follows Diddy's legal team's challenge to his right to practice in the district. Last month, Combs' attorneys argued that Buzbee was not formally admitted to the SDNY and had no legal authority to represent plaintiffs in these cases.

In a statement to US District Judge Ronnie Abrams, Buzbee acknowledged the oversight, writing, "I made an error in judgment by failing to inform you that I was not admitted to the Southern District."

He added that his admission status had become a "distraction," shifting attention away from securing justice for the plaintiffs. As a result, he opted to withdraw from the federal cases until the matter was resolved.

Attorney Tony Buzbee Exits Federal Diddy Cases, But Legal Battle Persists

Despite his withdrawal, the lawsuits against Combs will proceed, with other attorneys from New York law firms continuing the cases.

Buzbee will still be involved in lawsuits filed in New York state courts and other jurisdictions, including planned cases in Nevada and California.

Buzbee emphasized that his withdrawal from these federal cases is only temporary. "I personally withdrew, not my firm, from the few federal court cases we have on file until such time as my admission is cleared up."

He reiterated that he remains a licensed New York lawyer in good standing and has already admitted to practice in the Eastern District of New York.

According to Buzbee, his SDNY admission was delayed due to a grievance filed by Jay-Z in an unrelated case.

The high-profile attorney has been involved in legal battles involving Diddy, filing more than 20 lawsuits against the hip-hop mogul.

Buzbee previously announced that he represents 120 individuals who claim to be victims of Combs, Billboard said.

While his role in the federal lawsuits is now limited, his legal fight against Combs is far from over.

Meanwhile, Diddy continues to face mounting legal challenges, including civil lawsuits and a criminal investigation. He is scheduled for a jury trial in May on serious charges that could lead to a life sentence if convicted.