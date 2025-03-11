Diddy Slams 'Depraved' $50M Lawsuit Over Baby Oil Assault Claims Involving Druski

Sean "Diddy" Combs is fighting back against a controversial $50 million lawsuit that claims comedian Druski assaulted a woman with baby oil during a 2018 party.

Diddy, as per AllHipHop, has labeled the allegations as "depraved" and "facially implausible," targeting attorney Ariel Mitchell, who represents the plaintiff.

The lawsuit was filed on March 7 by Ashley Parham, who alleges serious sexual assault, trafficking, and threats involving not only Diddy but also NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and Druski.

According to the lawsuit, Parham claims she was assaulted at a party hosted by Diddy, where Druski allegedly doused her in lubricant before jumping onto her.

In a statement, Diddy's legal team dismissed the claims as a "desperate attempt to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday."

Diddy's representatives have indicated that they are prepared to defend against the allegations in court.

Druski Fights Back

Druski responded to the allegations on X, asserting that he had no ties to the entertainment industry at the time of the incident.

"This allegation is a fabricated lie," he stated. "I wasn't a public figure in 2018 – I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation."

Parham's complaint also includes serious allegations against Diddy, claiming he threatened her with a knife and warned her he would give her a "Glasgow smile" due to comments she made regarding his alleged involvement in Tupac Shakur's death.

The Contra Costa Sheriff's Department previously investigated Parham's claims, but spokesman Jimmy Lee confirmed that the investigation determined the allegations were unfounded.

Diddy has already initiated a separate $50 million defamation lawsuit against Mitchell and others for allegedly spreading false accusations about him. His representatives expressed confidence that the truth would emerge in court.

"Mr. Combs looks forward to having his day in court where these lies – and the perverse motives of those who told them – will be revealed," they stated.