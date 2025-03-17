Diddy's Former Bodyguard Exposes Mogul's Alleged Sexual Relationship With Bad Boy Records' Co-Founder Kirk Burrowes

Gene Deal, a former bodyguard for Sean "Diddy" Combs, has stirred controversy with a series of shocking claims regarding the mogul's private life during a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue.

Deal alleges that Diddy maintained a romantic relationship with Kirk Burrowes, who served as the president of Bad Boy Records, the label founded by Diddy.

During the interview, Deal stated he was working as Diddy's bodyguard at the time and would often accompany the music mogul to Burrowes's apartment for what he claimed were money drops.

According to Deal, Diddy frequently stayed overnight at Burrowes's residence, which he found confusing at the time.

"Wait a minute, they was lovers," Deal stated, also mentioning that other people in the Bad Boy Records building had seen Diddy and Burrowes in compromising positions as well.

The allegations come at a tumultuous time for Diddy, who is facing significant legal challenges.

In February 2025, Burrowes sued Diddy, alleging that he suffered "repeated sexual harassment, physical aggression and forced compliance with degrading sexual acts."

The lawsuit paints a troubling picture, alleging that Combs used "physical violence, blackmail, career sabotage and financial extortion" to coerce Burrowes into relinquishing his 25 percent stake in Bad Boy Entertainment.

Kirk Burrowes' Other Allegations

This latest lawsuit is not Burrowes's first legal entanglement with Diddy.

He complained in 2003 about an incident that purportedly happened in 1996, but the court dismissed that case.

The current legal action is part of a growing list of claims against Diddy, with at least 50 similar allegations filed since November 2023.

Diddy's team responded to Burrowes's allegations, labeling them "frivolous" and a misuse of valuable court time.

They argue that the accusations have been tossed out of different courthouses for three decades, indicating what they think is a history of frivolous claims against the hip-hop icon.