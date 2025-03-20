Kanye West Spotted with Daughter North West As Heated Custody Battle with Ex Kim Kardashian Rages on

Kanye West was spotted with his daughter, North West, for the first time since news broke of an ongoing custody battle between him and ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

In pictures obtained from their outing, Kanye was spotting sleeping in one vehicle on March 19. North was seen in a second vehicle as both she and her dad arrived at a warehouse in Los Angeles.

Page Six reports that North was then escorted inside of the warehouse by a nanny.

North's outing with her father comes after Kanye and Kim have engaged in a very public dispute over the custody of their children. In text messages made public by West, he shared an alleged screenshot of a conversation between him and Kardashian where he threatened "war" over the trademark to North's name.

Previously, Kanye had released a song called "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine," which was produced by Diddy, his son, King Combs, Jasmine Williams and North West.

Kardashian was not pleased with Kanye's action and sent him cease and desist letters, because she did not want her daughter to be associated with Diddy, TMZ claims. That's when the war of words broke out between the exes, leading West to share the screenshots on X.

In a since-deleted tweet on X, Kanye had also claimed that Kardashian is a "sex trafficker." He also alleged that the Kardashians are "sex workers" who "sex traffic" their children in another tweet.

"THE KARDASHIANS ARE SEX WORKERS AND THEY SEX TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLACL CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE. KIM KARDASHIAN IS A SEX TRAFFICKER. I DONT LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN. I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS," the tweets read.

Kardashian has not made any public statements regarding Kanye's words and it has been reported that she is instead looking a using mediators as a means of communication with her ex.