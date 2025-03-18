Kanye West Drops Names of Iggy Azalea's Alleged Lovers in Scandalous Claims Amid Playboi Carti Feud

Kanye West is at it again, including Iggy Azalea's purported former flings in his newest war of words with Playboi Carti.

As per HipHop DX, the public spat began over an unexpected request from Carti regarding West's daughter, North West, leading to a series of explosive comments from the outspoken artist.

The tension escalated when Carti asked Kim Kardashian, West's ex-wife, to involve their daughter in a song on his upcoming album, "Music."

West took to social media platform X to express his outrage at being excluded from the project and at Carti's audacious request.

"How dare you ask for my daughter to be in your song?" he questioned, emphasizing his protective instincts as a father.

In the midst of his rant, West drew comparisons involving Azalea and her son, Onyx.

He expressed that he had intentionally refrained from pursuing a romantic relationship with Azalea out of respect for Carti.

"I INTENTIONALLY NEVER SMASHED IGGY BECAUSE OF CARTI," he boldly claimed.

This comment led to West listing several artists he alleges have been romantically linked to Azalea, including A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, Tyga, and French Montana.

Azalea quickly responded to West's remarks, urging him to keep her child out of the feud. Tweeting, "Please, leave my child out of this," she pointed out what this kind of attention could be doing to her very young boy.

Kanye West Clarifies Statement

Despite his escalating remarks, which included colorful language and personal jabs at both Azalea and Carti, West later attempted to clarify his statements.

He insisted that he was not trying to "slut shame" Azalea but rather was expressing his views on relationships in general.

"I LIKE WHEN GIRLS HAVE HIGH BODY COUNTS," he asserted, a comment that further complicated his position and sparked additional backlash.

The feud escalated further when West also targeted other big names in the hip-hop community, such as Kendrick Lamar. He made shockwaves when he challenged Lamar to a battle on social media.