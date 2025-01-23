Charli XCX Will Star in Her Own Feature Film for A24, Based on the Singer's Original Idea

Charli XCX attends the Los Angeles premiere of 'Nosferatu' on December 12, 2024. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Charli XCX is stepping further into the world of filmmaking with her just-announced new project, The Moment, a film that is based on her original idea.

The pop star, known for her bold and experimental style, is teaming up with A24 to produce and star in the upcoming movie. This will also the first project under Charli XCX's newly launched production company, Studio365.

Charli's The Moment will be directed by Scottish photographer and filmmaker Aidan Zamiri, making his feature directorial debut, as Variety revealed Thursday.

Zamiri co-wrote the screenplay with Bertie Brandes, while Charli's longtime collaborator, musician A. G. Cook, is set to compose the score.

Charli XCX wears large black sunglasses during a June 2023 appearance in London. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Charli XCX Movie The Moment

David Hinojosa will produce The Moment through his production company 2AM, with Brandon Creed, Mikey Schwartz-Wright and Zach Nutman joining as executive producers.

Details about the plot are being kept under wraps, but the collaboration signals a creative expansion for Charli.

Her move into producing and acting has been a deliberate one. Speaking with Variety in December, she shared, "I hate it when musicians dive into a different field, head-first, without really researching or learning much of anything about it."

She added, "So I did a lot of reading to educate myself over the past three or four years before I actually did anything."

Charli XCX appears during an event at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in November 2024. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Charli's filmmaking journey doesn't stop at The Moment. She's been busy building her acting resume with roles in several upcoming, high-profile projects.

These include Daniel Goldhaber's Faces of Death remake, Romain Gavras' Sacrifice and Julia Jackman's 100 Nights of Hero. She'll also appear in Gregg Araki's I Want Your Sex and Cathy Yan's The Gallerist.

The Charli XCX movie news comes on the heels of the singer leading the BRIT Awards nominations with five nods, including artist of the year and album of the year.

The nominations cap off a monumental day for the star, as news of The Moment positions her as a multi-talented force in both music and film.

