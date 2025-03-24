Nicki Minaj's Husband's Financial Secrets Under Fire as Court Demands 7 Years of Records Amid Rape Allegations

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, is facing growing legal trouble as documents claim he hid income connected to his alleged positions as the rapper's manager, security, and nanny. The scrutiny comes amid ongoing litigation initiated by Jennifer Hough, who claims Petty attempted to rape her. In 1994According to AllHipHop, the court ordered Petty to turn over seven years of financial and employment records. Hough claims that Petts withheld essential tax documents, bank account statements, and employment agreements. In a December 2024 deposition, he admitted tearing off a finder's feed working for Minaj.

"Mr. Petty's deposition testimony was riddled with contradictions," said Tyrone A. Blackburn, Hough's attorney. "His claimed compensation was inconsistent with his known lifestyle, which includes extensive travel on Nicki Minaj's worldwide tours."

Court documents indicate that Petty initially denied having any income but later acknowledged his employment with Minaj. Blackburn claims Petty neglected to account for travel with her on significant tours, including Pink Friday 2 and Coachella, from 2018 to 2024.

"Public records confirm that he actively accompanied Nicki Minaj on multiple concert tours, demonstrating continuous employment," Blackburn added. He noted that high-profile artists typically compensate their security personnel generously, often offering six-figure annual salaries.

Motion Seeks Clarity on Kenneth Petty's Income

Hough is pursuing punitive damages in her lawsuit. The financial disclosures are pivotal, as the court has mandated that Petty reveal his earnings as Minaj's alleged manager. The motion also seeks clarity on what he has earned for his roles as a security guard and nanny.

Industry standards suggest that managers typically earn about 20% of an artist's gross income. Given Minaj's considerable success, this could result in substantial earnings for Petty.

Despite these expectations, Blackburn stated that Petty had not submitted any tax returns or employment records, violating a court ruling requiring such disclosures.

Hough initially sued both Petty and Minaj in 2021, alleging harassment and intimidation after she declined to retract her long-standing rape accusation. Although the claims against Minaj were dismissed, the case against Petty continues to unfold, with his finances now under close examination.

Blackburn is seeking sanctions against Petty, including monetary penalties and potential contempt of court rulings for his non-compliance with the court's order.

"His refusal to produce tax returns and financial records is in direct violation of the Court's ruling and well-established law," Blackburn stated.