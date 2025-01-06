Nicki Minaj Assault Case Warrant Denied

The case that alleges Nicki Minaj assaulted a former employee has hit a roadblock.

According to TMZ, the Detroit Police Department has made a request for a warrant in this case and it has now been blocked by he Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The reasoning behind the denial of the warrant was attributed to a lack of evidence on the side of the accuser.

While this does not mean that a warrant will not be issued in the future, for the time being there is not enough evidence and the police have been demanded to investigate the alleged incident more.

On Jan. 3, a lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles that alleges that Minaj's former day-to-day manager, Brandon Garrett, was assaulted by the rapper. In the lawsuit obtained by USA Today. Garrett alleges that the incident took place after he sent another employee to pick up her prescription after a stop on her Pink Friday 2 Tour.

Garrett clams that he sent another employee to pick up the prescription because he was busy assisting her with dressing during her performance. After Minaj found out, she allegedly became angry with Garrett.

"You're a dead man walking. You just (messed) up your whole life and you will never be anyone, I'll make sure of it," the lawsuit reads.

Garrett claims that Minaj allegedly became so irate that she struck him to the point where his hat left his head.

He is suing Minaj for assault, battery and emotional distress.

Garrett's lawyer, Tom Feher, shared his own statement about the alleged assault where he claims that Minaj threatened his client's life.

"Mr. Garrett was simply fulfilling his duties, and when Ms. Minaj believed his performance fell short, she resorted to physical violence and threatened his life. We provided Ms. Minaj and her legal team ample time to resolve this informally, however, they failed to respond and we were forced to file this lawsuit. We are committed to holding Ms. Minaj fully accountable for her actions and are prepared to litigate this matter and take it to trial," the statement read.

Since the news of the alleges assault broke, Minaj's lawyer has since released a statement that has been obtained by Variety where he denies his client had done any of the allegations Garrett claims.

"At this time, no complaint has been served upon Mrs. Petty [Minaj's husband is Kenneth Petty], and therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations. However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty's favor," her lawyer said.