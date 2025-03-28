Sauce Walka Remembers Sayso P in Heartfelt Post Following Deadly Shooting

Houston rapper Sauce Walka is grieving the heartbreaking loss of his friend and fellow artist, Sayso P, who was fatally shot in Memphis.

The incident, which occurred on March 22 near the Westin Hotel, left Sayso P dead and Sauce Walka injured.

Authorities have since issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge, who faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

In an emotional Instagram post, Sauce Walka, whose real name is Albert Mondane, expressed his grief and frustration over losing someone he considered family. "Words or tears can't explain the loss I feel!" he wrote.

"I told you we could smoke that blunt after security and the rest of our familia pull up. You always so hardheaded, but you know I'ma ride wit you regardless."

According to Billboard, the rapper reminisced about their years together, highlighting Sayso P's loyalty and dedication to their music.

"It's been four years since you joined the familia. We've been grinding together, city to city, hood to hood," he shared. "You left this earth happy and successful. I'ma make sure the world knows who you really are."

Sauce Walka with a tribute post to his artist Sayso P pic.twitter.com/GBGefkXYUX — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) March 25, 2025

Sauce Walka Honors Sayso P's Legacy, Denies Financial Dispute Rumors

Authorities continue their investigation into the shooting, with Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis crediting surveillance footage and other data for quickly identifying a suspect.

A $6,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Dandridge's capture, AllHipHop said.

Rumors circulated online suggesting Sayso P was targeted over a financial dispute, but his mother firmly denied these claims.

In a statement shared on Facebook, she stated, "My son never stole anything. He was too loyal. Haters set him up, but not because he stole a dime." She emphasized that misinformation only adds to the pain of losing a loved one.

Despite his grief, Sauce Walka has remained in Memphis, visiting places that Sayso P had planned for them to see together.

"Everything in Memphis @sayso___p wanted me to do with him, I stayed three days after we lost you to complete your wishes," he wrote.

From local restaurants to music studios, he honored his friend's legacy by completing their unfinished plans.

Sauce Walka also addressed the ongoing violence affecting their communities, emphasizing the need for change.

He reflected on how many influential figures remain in conflict and expressed hope for a future where communities focus on growth rather than loss.