Miley Cyrus Announces Visual Album 'Something Beautiful' and the Internet is Divided

Miley Cyrus has new music on the way, but not everyone is excited.

On March 24, the "Flowers" singer shared a post on her X account that announced the release of her new album 'Something Beautiful.' The project is slated for a release date of May 30 and will contain 13 original songs by Cyrus.

"Miley Cyrus unveils the artwork for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. The album features 13 original tracks and is executive produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett," the post began.

"Captured by renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford, the album artwork features Miley Cyrus draped in archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, a striking nod to the album's bold aesthetic and visual storytelling," it continued.

However, there were some critics of the album that made their opinions known about it.

"It gonna tank," one person commented.

"A hot mess already," another chimed in.

"Just curious.. are people still listening to her?," someone else questioned.

Still, Cyrus had some on her side that shared their support for the new album.

"OMG SHES TAKING IT," one user shared.

"This aesthetic is everything, if the visuals r this strong, I can only imagine how powerful the music will be," another added.

'Something Beautiful' is set to be Cyrus' first album since 2023's 'Endless Summer Vacation.' The project was led by the record-breaking single "Flowers," which topped the Hot 100 for eight weeks and became one of the best-selling songs of the year, the album also featured singles like "River" and "Jaded." 'Endless Summer Vacation' debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Cyrus has yet to release a single for her upcoming album.