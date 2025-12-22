Miley Cyrus 'Not Super Into' Another Wedding, Considering Eloping With Fiancé Maxx Morando: Report

Miley Cyrus may be taking a decidedly low-key approach to her second wedding.

The pop star, 33, who is engaged to drummer Maxx Morando, reportedly isn't keen on a traditional ceremony and is considering eloping.

"She's not super into the idea of doing another wedding," a source told Us Weekly, noting that Cyrus and Morando want their nuptials to feel personal and meaningful.

The couple, described as "very low-key," plan to celebrate in a way that is special to them, the insider said.

Focusing on Love, Not the Pageantry

After only eight months of her brief marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth, which ended in a separation in August 2019, Cyrus is now putting the emotional side of the marriage ahead of the ceremony.

The source said that she is "really happy right now and in such a good, calm place" and is concentrating more on the "love" than on the "whole production" of a wedding.

"They have talked about eloping and doing something very private with just the two of them," the insider added.

"She is embracing this era being engaged and is not in a rush to plan anything."

While her wedding to Hemsworth was already low-key, Cyrus apparently doesn't want to play the traditional bride again. "Miley loves that this chapter of her life has been more private," the source said.

Cyrus and Morando's engagement was confirmed by Page Six after she appeared at the world premiere of "Avatar: Fire and Ash" wearing a diamond ring.

Morando's father, Dan, further acknowledged the news with a congratulatory post on social media.

From Blind Date to Engagement

Cyrus and Morando started dating after a blind date in 2021, per Cosmo. They kept their relationship a secret until 2022 when the couple was spotted kissing in Los Angeles.

On her recent visit to "Good Morning America," Cyrus spoke with the interviewer about her engagement, saying Morando proposed during their trip to Asia.

"I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation, and I had completely surrendered," she said. "And I'm telling you, I was so, so surprised."