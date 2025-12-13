Billy Ray Cyrus Demands Money From Woman Who Falsely Claimed to Be Miley Cyrus' Mom

Billy Ray Cyrus is seeking repayment from a woman who falsely claimed to be the real mother of his daughter Miley Cyrus.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the country star filed a request on December 10 asking a judge to order Jayme Lee to pay him $7,564.13 to cover the legal expenses he incurred defending against her claims.

Lee had filed a lawsuit in May asserting that she was Miley's biological mother and that she had entered into an agreement with Billy Ray regarding the adoption of the child.

She claimed the deal allowed her to name Miley and continue as her nanny.

Lee alleged that Billy Ray "subsequently took the child and wrongfully assumed the role of the child's father without [Lee's] consent," which she said caused her emotional distress and deprived her of her agreed-upon parental role.

In addition to requesting recognition as Miley's mother, Lee demanded damages for fraud and emotional distress.

The lawsuit also referenced supposed breaches of the agreement, claiming Billy Ray acted without her permission and harmed her relationship with the child.

Billy Ray Cyrus Reacts To WILD Lawsuit By Woman Claiming She's Miley's Biological Mother -- Who Alleges She Gave Birth To Her At Just 12 Years Old! https://t.co/Axdmsjw2NT ➡️ — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) December 8, 2025

Read more: Billy Ray Cyrus Fights Back After Woman Alleges Private Adoption Deal for Miley Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus Seeks Legal Fees After Lawsuit Dismissal

Billy Ray, however, responded swiftly to the "false and absurd" allegations, DailyMail reported.

On November 11, his lawyer stated, "Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus-Purcell are the biological father and mother, respectively, of Miley Cyrus. [Lee's] action before this Court is clearly brought for the purposes of harassing [Billy Ray] and his family and needlessly wasting this Court's time and resources."

The lawyer added that Lee's claims were "absurd and ridiculous on their face" and emphasized that Miley, now 32, is publicly documented as the daughter of Billy Ray and Tish.

The court dismissed Lee's lawsuit on December 5, though a judge has yet to rule on Billy Ray's request to recover his legal costs.

Chase LanCarte, Billy Ray's attorney, told sources, "Now that the Court has dismissed the lawsuit, Mr. Cyrus is focusing his attention on the upcoming Christmas holiday to spend time with family and friends."

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus were married in 1993 and split in 2022 after 28 years together. They share Miley, 33, as well as Brazen, 31, and Noah, 25.

Tish also has two children, Brandi and Trace, whom Billy Ray adopted during their marriage.

Following his divorce from Tish, Billy Ray married singer Firerose in October 2023 but filed to annul the marriage in June 2024 due to "irreconcilable differences," with the case settled three months later.