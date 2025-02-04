Miley Cyrus Shares Heartfelt Message to Beyoncé After Winning Grammy for 'II Most Wanted'

Miley Cyrus won her third career Grammy at the 2025 awards ceremony, earning the title of Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Beyoncé on the song "II Most Wanted."

The award was one of the early honors handed out during the show's non-televised segment. This marks another significant achievement for Cyrus, following her two Grammy wins in 2024 for "Flowers."

The winning track, "II Most Wanted," is from Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" album, which also earned Beyoncé multiple prestigious awards during the ceremony.

Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" won both Best Country Album and Album of the Year, a groundbreaking moment in her career. This victory was a first for her, highlighting the album's impact on country music.

Cyrus took to Instagram to share her excitement and express gratitude to Beyoncé for the opportunity to be part of the "Cowboy Carter" project.

In her post, she shared a series of photos wearing custom black Alaïa dresses and reflected on the honor of receiving the award.

She also acknowledged the hard work and dedication of all artists, especially those whose work often goes unrecognized, and celebrated their contributions to music.

Miley concluded the post by thanking Beyoncé for inviting her into the iconic Cowboy Carter era and sharing a heartfelt message of love and appreciation for the superstar.

"II Most Wanted" beat out strong contenders in its category, including songs by Kelsea Ballerini and Post Malon, according to Billboard.

The collaboration between Cyrus and Beyoncé was a standout moment of the night, demonstrating their powerful synergy. In addition to the awards, the ceremony aimed to support those affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.