Braison Cyrus Addresses Family Tensions After Being Told by Trace to 'Man Up' Amid Billy Ray's Drama

Braison Cyrus has finally taken a moment to address the swirling family tensions surrounding his father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

In an exclusive report from PEOPLE, Braison revealed that he doesn't hold any grudges despite the ongoing drama.

"I don't have any bad feelings toward anyone in my family," he affirmed.

After the performance of Billy Ray at Donald Trump's second inauguration, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer not only managed to spawn headlines regarding his "disastrous" stage but also sparked concerns regarding his health and well-being among family members.

Billy Ray's son, Trace, previously expressed concerns about his father. In a lengthy Instagram post, Trace pleaded with his father to "get help" and claimed he was far from a healthy state.

"We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You're not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it," he wrote.

However, the concerns were followed by the news of Braison's defense of his father's health, as well as his preparations for Billy Ray's upcoming album.

"I've spent the last year getting to know my dad better than I ever have," Braison wrote. "After he spent a week in the hospital in the fall, I'm grateful that my dad is happy, healthy, and ready to make this record."

This was followed by Trace's response, which contained an Instagram Story showing him boxing.

"This is what healthy looks like. Braison I can help you too. D***. Man up boys," the reel's caption said.

As for Miley Cyrus, the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker reportedly has no plans to mend her strained relationship with her father.

Billy Ray's ex-wife, Firerose, also stated how sad it was to see the country singer spiral amid his controversial performance at the inauguration.