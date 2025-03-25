Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Weight Criticism: 'It's Hard to Tune Out'

​Selena Gomez, the 32-year-old singer and actress, has openly addressed the ongoing criticism about her weight, revealing the emotional toll it has taken on her.

In a candid conversation on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, Gomez shared her struggles with public scrutiny, especially regarding her body image.​

"I fall victim to looking at things," Gomez admitted during the March 24 episode. "It doesn't add anything to your life. It's just so difficult from the choices, the people you date. It's like nobody cares about that stuff with men."​

According to ENews, Gomez has been transparent about her health challenges, including her battle with lupus. This autoimmune disease has led to significant weight fluctuations due to medication side effects.

She has previously explained that her weight can vary depending on her treatment regimen, which sometimes results in water retention.

Despite understanding the medical reasons behind these changes, she finds the public commentary disheartening.

"I think we just carry a lot. My weight's a big one too," she continued. "Everybody just has something to say and it's really making me sad. Not even sad—no I'm not a victim—but I think it's made me a tad bitter. And I feel really guilty for saying that. But it's true."​

The "Only Murders in the Building" star highlighted the intensified scrutiny women face regarding their appearance. She noted that during events, her primary concern often becomes enduring the judgmental gaze of the public.​

Selena Gomez acknowledged that women often experience intense emotions regarding their appearance, clothing, and overall presentation.

She shared that when preparing for events, her primary concern is usually getting through the photos before being able to sit down and relax.

Selena Gomez was being body shamed by millions, made fun of for her swelling due to medications from her auto immune disease, and constantly posted videos to not let hate win, but the spark in her eyes were fading. You can tell she was heartbroken & Lady Gaga was there 🥺 pic.twitter.com/dCF4puBfYT — Selenur (@yourightselena) March 24, 2025

Selena Gomez Finds Peace by Stepping Away from Social Media

To cope with the negativity, Gomez has found solace in distancing herself from social media and focusing on her well-being. She emphasized the importance of taking breaks and not allowing external opinions to dictate her self-worth.​

Gomez shared that she feels much happier without inevitable distractions and has learned to take breaks when needed.

While she occasionally comes across things that affect her, she usually chooses to ignore them. To manage this, she avoids having certain content on her phone and finds ways to maintain her well-being, Meaww said.

Throughout her journey, Gomez has found unwavering support from her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco.

The couple, who announced their engagement in December 2024, have collaborated professionally and share a deep personal bond.

Blanco's consistent encouragement has been a source of strength for Gomez amid public scrutiny.​

Gomez expressed that there is one person whose compliments she truly believes, especially when he reassures her.

Unlike others who might say things just to be flattering, she trusts his words because she knows he genuinely means them, which gives her confidence.

Gomez's openness about her experiences sheds light on the broader issue of body shaming and the unrealistic expectations placed on women in the public eye. Her candidness serves as a reminder of the importance of empathy and understanding in discussions about body image.