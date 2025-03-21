Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Get Real About How Their Demanding Work Lives Are Delaying Their Marriage

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have released a new album, and it is one of the factors that has kept them from marrying.

To promote their first collaborative album together called 'I Said I Love You First,' the couple appeared on Today where they dished on their wedding plans and why they have not walked down the aisle.

"I'm actually shooting season 5 of Only Murders right now. You know, he has to do some work stuff, too. To be honest, I'm just enjoying us in this moment, and yeah, then we'll get to start the craziness," Gomez shared.

They have been so busy that both of them shared that they have not had time to stop and enjoy their engagement.

"Oh my God, we haven't even had time to enjoy it. Are you kidding me? We go from this, she's shooting Only Murders, we're promoting the album. She was at the Oscars. It's crazy," Blanco shared.

While they do want to tie the knot, the couple is unsure when that will be with Blanco sharing they have "no idea" of a potential date for the wedding. Gomez echoed his response and shared that she is unsure if they will have time to get married this year.

"I don't even know if we have time," she shared.

Gomez and Blanco's initial encounter dates back to 2015, when Blanco produced tracks like "Kill Em with Kindness" and "Same Old Love" for Gomez's album 'Revival.' Then, in December 2023, after months of speculation, Gomez confirmed their romantic involvement.

They announced their engagement in late 2024 and it their closeness has led to the release of their collaborative album 'I Said I Love You First,' which has taken over headlines because of its songs and some of it possibly reflecting past high-profile relationships with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.