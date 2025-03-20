Benny Blanco Says Selena Gomez Turned Him Into a 'True Swiftie' on 'Hot Ones'

Benny Blanco, the popular songwriter and producer, has officially joined the ranks of Taylor Swift's devoted fans, thanks to his fiancée, Selena Gomez.

During their appearance on the popular YouTube show "Hot Ones" on March 20, Blanco shared how Gomez introduced him to more of Swift's music, turning him into a "true Swiftie."

According to People, Blanco was familiar with Taylor Swift's music before dating Gomez but didn't consider himself a fan. "I honestly didn't know... before we started dating, like obviously, I was aware of Taylor Swift's music," Blanco explained.

"But I wasn't like a true Swiftie until I was with [Selena]." He added that now, he often finds himself singing along to Swift's older songs, saying, "I'm just singing Taylor Swift songs from 10 years ago and I feel free."

Gomez, who has been close friends with Swift for many years, proudly nodded along as Blanco spoke about her influence. "They're timeless, what can I say?" Gomez added, praising Swift's enduring music.

Selena Gomez Shares the Personal Side of Making Music with Benny Blanco

This fun revelation comes just one day before the release of the couple's collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21.

The album, which includes singles like "Scared of Loving You" and "Sunset Blvd," was a deeply personal project for the couple.

In the "Hot Ones" episode, Gomez discussed her unique experience working with Blanco, noting that she felt more open with him than any other producer, Billboard reported.

"I was able to tell him things that I don't think I would in another relationship," she said. "He was also, to me, like the conductor of this record."

The pair also shared some lighthearted moments during their "Hot Ones" appearance. Blanco, who struggled through the increasingly spicy wings challenge, joked about how he might not have made it through without Gomez.

"I feel like I would've crumbled without her," he said. Gomez quickly responded, "You did crumble. Couples, don't play this game."

The couple not only discussed their music but also shared a lighthearted memory of arriving too early at one of Taylor Swift's post-awards show parties.

Gomez laughed and admitted that they learned the hard way that punctuality isn't always fashionable. Blanco playfully added that whenever he attends parties with her, they are usually among the first to arrive.