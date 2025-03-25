Bunnie XO Opens Up About Emotional Toll of IVF: 'It's a Lonely Journey'

Bunnie XO is shedding light on the emotional toll of in vitro fertilization (IVF), describing the experience as an isolating and challenging journey.

In a heartfelt message, she shared her personal struggles, emphasizing the loneliness that often accompanies the process.

According to Billboard, on the March 24 episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, the 45-year-old podcast host shared her personal experience as she and her husband, country star Jelly Roll, attempt to conceive.

"Honestly, when I was going through this, I realized how lonely of a journey IVF is. It's very lonely," Bunnie revealed.

"And granted, you have people surrounding you—hopefully friends and family who love and support you—but at the same time, it's just you and these hormones, the waiting, and the egg retrieval. You're the only person who can go through that, and it's a lot to bear."

Bunnie described the unpredictability of IVF, likening it to a "slot machine in Vegas," where each round can bring different results. The uncertainty, paired with the physical and emotional toll, has made the journey especially difficult for her.

Bunnie XO Calls IVF Journey an 'Emotional Rollercoaster' in New Update

Despite the challenges, Bunnie remains hopeful. She previously opened up about her IVF journey in July 2024, jokingly calling it her "baby mama gardening era."

She also shared how surprised she was by Jelly Roll's reaction when she first brought up the idea of having a baby. "That was not the response I thought he would say," she admitted. "But he's so excited. He would love to have a baby with me."

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, already has two children from previous relationships—16-year-old daughter Bailee Ann and 8-year-old son Noah Buddy. Bunnie has played a significant role in their lives as a loving stepmother since marrying Jelly Roll in August 2016.

In a recent TikTok video posted on March 3, Bunnie reflected on the emotional rollercoaster of IVF. "I'm going through all of the emotions, the worry, the ups and downs—just so I can have a little piece of my husband and me. A little piece wrapped in skin to add to the other two beautiful children we already have together."

The couple's views on having children have shifted over the years. While they initially didn't plan to expand their family, their perspective changed more recently, Newsweek said.

Bunnie expressed last June that they now hope to share a child as a meaningful addition to their already loving family.