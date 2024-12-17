Jelly Roll Won't Have a Phone in 2025 Because It Makes Him 'Overwhelmed'

Jelly Roll will be harder to get in touch with next year.

During the Dec. 16 episode of his wife Bunnie Xo's podcast Dumb Blonde, the singer spoke about managing stress while famous and why this has led him to take a break from his phone.

"This isn't maybe not the healthy way to do it, but I can confidently tell people I'm not gonna have a phone all of [2025]," he told his wife.

Jelly Roll then shared the shocking thing he did in order to distance himself from his phone.

"I talked about this in interviews all year. I was like, if this [Beautifully Broken Tour] goes the way I want it to, I'm gonna throw my phone off the Shelby Street Bridge," he added.

During one particular night, Jelly Roll decided to have the driver take him to the Cumberland River where he threw away his phone.

"I was getting to a point that I was getting hundreds and hundreds of text messages a day. And I just was overwhelmed," Jelly said of his motive. "And then when I would finally sit down to go back through them, I would just feel like such a bad human for missing them. I was carrying a lot of guilt. This phone was causing me a lot of guilt."

Bunnie clarified that this is not the first time that her husband has gotten rid of his phone in the past. She said he has been disposing of cell phones for a while and that people would have to be in touch with her to communicate with Jelly Roll.

"I've had the same number for almost a decade. My husband has had about 17," she said.

Jelly then said he is going to use a "flip phone next year," adding, "It's healthy for me. I would use my phone as a way to [dissociate] as well."

"I would be missing text messages and know there were so many over there that it was too stressful to go check. So I would avoid that by mindless scrolling or, you know, I had these news alerts on my phone, and then we become big news stories all the time. It's like, I started getting caught up in that," he said.

Jelly Roll concluded by saying that he wants to be a better person all around and that a phone may have been preventing him from becoming that.

"I wanna be a better husband. I wanna be a better father. I wanna be a better human. I wanna be a better artist. I realized the phone does not help me be any of the stuff I actually wanna be," he shared.

Jelly Roll has been busy working on himself over the last year and has lost 120-lbs so far. His goal is to be on the cover of Men's Health by March of 2026.

The singer previously debuted a sliver version of himself at the 2024 CMA Awards where he performed with Brooks and Dunn for a rendition of their song "Believe."