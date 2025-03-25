Chappell Roan's 'The Giver' Earns Rare Chart Achievement, But Country Fans Aren't Convinced

Chappell Roan's country sound on her single "The Giver" appealed to many, but for others, it lacked the country authenticity.

On X, the account Chart Data revealed that Roan's song had been successful in the genre, debuting at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and becoming her first song to top the chart at well.

Chappell Roan's "The Giver" debuts at #1 on this week's Hot Country Songs chart. It marks her first #1 hit in the genre. pic.twitter.com/0dhNEsy5Xx — chart data (@chartdata) March 24, 2025

However, not everyone was convinced that the song was truly a country tune.

"How was that song country?" questioned one user.

How was that song country? — Danny ⸆⸉ 🎱 (@elonwillrue) March 24, 2025

"Country??" someone else similarly questioned.

"Texas hold em sounds more country than this song, mind you," another added.

Texas hold em sounds more country than this song, mind you. https://t.co/tjBJA0DnkL — Bankole Daniel (@bankoledaily) March 24, 2025

"The Giver" was released on March 13 after having been teased for several months prior to its official release, including a televised performance. Notably, "The Giver" achieved a rare chart achievement by debuting at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Historically, such debuts have been rare. In February 2021, Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of "Love Story" entered the chart at No. 1, making her the second artist to achieve this feat with two recordings of the same song. More recently, in February 2024, Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" debuted atop the chart, making her the first Black woman to achieve this milestone.

"The Giver" experienced success outside of the country realm and secured the highest debut of Roan's career on the Billboard Hot 100, entering at No. 5. In the UK, the track reached No. 4 on the Official Streaming Chart and No. 9 on both the Official Singles Sales Chart and the Official Singles Downloads Chart. On the Singles Chart, it debuted at No. 2.