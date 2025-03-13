Chappell Roan Facing Backlash After Showing Appreciation for Jason Aldean While Promoting New Song: 'In Her Republican Era'

Chappell Roan may have sung the praises of Jason Aldean, but it landed her in the hot seat once again.

In an interview with Apple Music to promote her country-infused new single "The Giver," Roan spoke about some of the inspiration for the song and how she combined genres to make it.

"I'm from southwest Missouri, grew up on christian and country and then found 'Alejandro' by Lady Gaga and I was like: 'I think I like this too!'," she began.

Roan then praised other country artists such as Aldean and Alan Jackson, sharing she wanted to be able to write a song like them.

"So I have kept country in my heart and it's so incredibly nostalgic to drive in West Hollywood and have Jason Aldean, Alan Jackson, Chattahoochee. I was like: 'I want to feel that on stage, I wanna feel that 'cause that's how I write. I wanna write that song, but like Chappell's version. I really just did it for fun, I'm not switching genres or anything'," she concludes in the clip.

Chappell Roan on her upcoming single ‘The Giver’ in a new interview with Apple Music:



While Roan may not have meant any harm by the clip, others have taken to the comments section on X to slam her for her mentioning Aldean.

"I'm sorry but shouting out Jason Aldean in 2025 is insane.. lol," one person said.

"Yep. Like most Country artists, he's racist. I'd expect nothing less from someone who has Conservative family members who hate her entire brand and individualism though," another shared.

"In her Republican era," someone else shared.

Aldean had endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 United States presidential election. In January 2025, Aldean performed at one of Trump's Inauguration Balls.

Roan was also embroiled over controversy when it comes to Trump and the 2024 elections when she did an interview with The Guardian. When speaking to the outlet, she shared her nonpartisan stance, saying she has "so many issues with our government in every way."

"There's problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote – vote small, vote for what's going on in your city," she added.

Because of this natural stance, many slammed Roan and claimed that she was a Trump supporter.

Roan has since released a video on her TikTok about the matter, saying she was not a Trump supporter.

"Hear from my mouth if you're still wondering: No, I'm not voting for Trump, and yes, I will always question those in power, and those making decisions over other people. I will stand up for what's right and what I believe in. It's always at the forefront of my project, and I'm sorry that you fell for the clickbait," she said.