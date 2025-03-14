Chappell Roan Says Liking a Lesbian Love Song Does Not Make You One in Defense of New Single 'The Giver'

Chappell Roan's new single 'The Giver' has arrived and she is encouraging everyone to embrace diversity in music.

The song, released on March 13, it draws from her Missouri roots. Roan infuses traditional country elements like fiddle instrumentation into the track, while subverting conventional themes through queer storytelling. She describes the song as a humorous take on lesbian country music, aiming to capture the essence of nostalgia and summer fun inherent in the genre.

Speaking to Amazon Music's "Country Heat Weekly"podcast, Roan had previously said that she wanted to write a lesbian country song.

"I'm not trying to convince a country crowd that they should listen to my music by baiting them with a country song. That's not what I feel like I'm doing. I just think a lesbian country song is really funny, so I wrote that," she said.

Now, Roan has further explained her take on her song 'The Giver' where she is embracing diversity and revealed that liking a song about being a lesbian does not make you one.

"I'm not trying to change your mind about anything. But if you like a song by a lesbian artist about a lesbian topic, that doesn't make you a lesbian, that just makes you like fun music... You can exist in the world that you love and admire another world," she said in her interview with Apple Music.

To promote the single, Roan adopted various vocational personas, such as a lawyer, plumber and nurse, in her promotional materials, reflecting a mix of '70s supermodel inspiration and theatrical touches.

Despite this genre shift, Roan assures fans that she hasn't abandoned pop music, stating to The Cut she's "just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel," indicating her playful exploration of country music without a permanent departure from her pop roots.