Joe Budden Says 'Racist' Neighbor Lied About Him Masturbating Naked Outside Her Door After Beating Lewdness Charge

Joe Budden has fully addressed the allegations accusing him of inappropriate behavior outside his neighbor's door after he recently beat the case.

The rapper-turned-podcaster addressed the matter on the latest The Joe Budden Podcast, explaining how he beat the reported charges of lewdness and stalking.

The incident, captured on a doorbell camera on Dec. 4, 2024, showed Budden, 44, attempting to enter a neighbor's apartment while nude, according to reports.

But Budden later explained that he was sleepwalking, a condition he has openly discussed before. On the podcast, he labeled the neighbors "racist" and claimed they had made false reports to police.

"They said I was outside their door masturbating," Budden revealed during the episode, as Complex reported. He added that the accusations escalated into suggestions that he intended to harm the neighbor or her family.

"It turned into a civil suit," he said, which is what kept him away from his podcast for a month.

The neighbor also reportedly claimed that Budden was naked and "fully erect" in the video. However, Budden pushed back, calling her claims exaggerated. He also accused his neighbor of crying "white girl tears" on the stand, calling her a "Karen."

"She lied on that paperwork to say he was masturbating on my door, as if I can't find a million better places to masturbate than that," he continued.

His lawyer argued that Budden's actions in the footage didn't meet the legal definition of lewdness, which requires intent to sexually gratify oneself.

To disprove the claim, Budden brought his girlfriend to testify. Her statement, in which she insisted he was not aroused, drew laughs from Budden and his co-hosts. "I'm a grower, not a shower," he joked.

Ultimately, the judge sided with Budden: "Mr. Budden was not erect. He was not masturbating," he said the judge stated while clearing him of wrongdoing.

The ruling also noted that Budden seemed to be trying to cover himself in the footage rather than behaving indecently.

Budden thanked the judge for being fair and reasonable throughout the case. He also reiterated that the accusations were an overreaction to what he described as a medical condition.

"I just slept-walked somewhere I shouldn't have," Budden said, poking fun at the incident while emphasizing that the neighbor's claims were unfounded.

Despite the ordeal, Budden has returned to his podcast with humor intact, brushing off the incident as another bizarre chapter in his life.