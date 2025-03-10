Lady Gaga on Overcoming Chronic Pain: ‘I’m Almost Completely Healed’

Lady Gaga has opened up about her journey with fibromyalgia, revealing that she is now almost fully recovered after a challenging battle with the condition.

In an interview with The Sunday Times published on March 9, 2025, the 38-year-old pop star shared her relief, saying, "It's very under control. It took over my life for a long time, but I'm 95 percent better. I still have pain days, but they are very rare. I feel lucky."

According to US Magazine, Fibromyalgia, a chronic pain disorder, first impacted Gaga's life several years ago, and she had previously shared her struggles with the illness in her 2017 Netflix documentary, "Gaga: Five Foot Two."

In the documentary, Gaga described the severity of her condition, explaining that "the whole right side of my body is in a spasm" and how the pain in her face was overwhelming.

She also spoke about the emotional toll it took, noting the difficulty of not having enough resources to seek proper help for those who suffer from similar conditions.

Throughout her journey, Gaga explored multiple treatments to alleviate her pain, including acupuncture and reiki healing.

A source close to the singer shared with Us Weekly in 2018 that Gaga was working tirelessly to improve her health but that the recovery process was slow.

Her struggle with chronic pain even led to the cancellation of the final dates of her Joanne World Tour in 2018. At the time, Live Nation and Gaga's team announced that the singer's severe pain had impacted her ability to perform.

Lady Gaga Reflects on Her Health Journey as Mayhem Hits the Shelves

The cancellation, while heartbreaking for both her and her fans, was made with the guidance of her medical team.

However, after several years of hard work and healing, Gaga returned to the stage stronger than ever. Reflecting on her "Chromatica Ball" tour in 2022, she shared, "That was the first time I've performed not in pain in... I don't even remember."

Gaga also discussed how her life had shifted, stating that she had not smoked pot in years and felt healthier overall.

This personal transformation has influenced her new music, with her latest album, Mayhem, released in early March 2025, TheInternationalNews said.

Gaga's recovery marks a significant personal and professional milestone. She acknowledged that while the music industry once overwhelmed her, she now feels much more grounded. "I'm just a much more stable, healthy human than I was for the last twenty years," she shared.