Chappell Roan Reveals Her 'Serious' Relationship While Championing the 'Single' Lifestyle: 'I'm Very In Love'

Chappell Roan's new relationship is anything but "casual."

The singer appeared on the latest episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with host Alex Cooper. During their conversation, Roan was asked if she was single or not. This led Roan to reveal that she has been in a serious relationship for six months.

"It's serious. I'm very in love," Roan said of the relationship.

Roan said that she met this person "through a friend" and is not sure how she would be able to date since rising to fame over the last year.

"I'm not sure how I would date now. I think it would actually be a nightmare. I think I would be, like, so f**king single right now," Roan added.

Doubling down on the price of fame and its affect on relationships, Roan shared that she would have a hard time trusting others.

"I'm scared. I don't trust anyone. Any new person that I am texting, I'm like, I'm assuming they will screenshot this and send it to someone else. That's why I can't," Roan said.

While Roan may be in a happy relationship, she asserts that she is still "pro single".

"Have a great time alone. Find out for yourself if you can 100% be okay alone before you date. That's what I found out. I had a great time when I was single. And I know that I will be okay. And now I have an awesome time that I'm with someone," Roan shared.

Roan has risen to fame over the last year thanks to her smash song "Good Luck, Babe!", which became her first top 10 hit on the Hot 100 chart. She has since followed it up with the additional top 10 hits "Pink Pony Club" and her recent song "The Giver," which has been criticized for not being a country song despite it topping the country charts. ing