6ix9ine Hit with $250K Fine for D.C. Concert No-Show That Nearly Caused Riot

Rapper 6ix9ine has been ordered to pay $250,000 after failing to perform at a scheduled concert in Washington, D.C., which could have led to a riot among fans waiting for the show.

As per AllHipHop, a federal judge ruled that 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, breached a contract when he backed out of the October 28, 2018, performance at Echostage. Instead of appearing at the sold-out event, he performed at a competing show in New Jersey without notifying the promoters.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, 6ix9ine accepted nearly $60,000 in performance fees. Still, it vanished from communication with concert promoters Hits Before Fame LLC and After Hours LLC as ticket sales surged past $165,000.

More than 3,000 fans were left waiting in the rain when Echostage canceled the concert just thirty minutes before doors were set to open.

Promoters alleged that 6ix9ine's team had threatened to cancel the event weeks prior but later shared a video hyping up the rescheduled show as a "make-up date for Howard homecoming." However, when he failed to appear, the venue took precautionary measures to avoid potential chaos.

Limitation of the Court's Judgement

The court ruled only for breach of contract, dismissing further claims for defamation and unjust enrichment due to lack of evidence. The judge also ruled that 6ix9ine's comments about payment were vague, and the likely references were to his former manager, Kifano "Shotti" Jordan, who is serving time on unrelated charges.

This new legal trouble comes just weeks after 6ix9ine celebrated the end of his house arrest with a video removing his ankle monitor and jumping into a pool.

No stranger to controversy and legal trouble, the high-profile rapper faces uncertainty about what comes next for his career.

Promoters are now racing to issue refunds and handle the fallout from the canceled event.