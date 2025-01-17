Tekashi 6ix9ine Sues LA Fitness for $1M After Violent Ambush By 3 Gang Members Left Him Hospitalized

Tekashi 6ix9ine is seeking compensation for the brutal attack that he endured at an LA Fitness location back in 2023.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the rapper filed a lawsuit against the fitness company and is seeking $1 million in damages that relate to bodily injury, pain and suffering, disability, humiliation, medical expenses, loss of income, and more after he claimed the gym didn't provide the adequate amount of security to stop the assault.

His lawsuit goes on to allege that the gym did not properly educate its staff when it came to proper security protocols. The legal documents also claim that the employees at the gym did not contact the police quick enough after they were notified of the attack.

The assault occurred in March 2023 at a South Florida branch of LA Fitness when 6ix9ine was heading into the building's sauna. Video from the event shows three men attacking 6ix9ine who was left with a bloody face after the assault.

After the attack, he was subsequently taken to the hospital where his injuries were evaluated, noting that 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, had sustained injuries to his head, ribs, limbs and back.

The three men have since been arrested for the assault on 6ix9ine on charges of robbery and assault.

6ix9ine has since addressed the attack in a post to his social media account.

"Anyway what happen here was nothing but cowardly. I'm not mad this happened. In the street there's no rules so I cant say they were wrong. Obviously it wasn't fair but again the streets has no rules. Just imagine having nothing to do with a situation and feel obligated to make it your business. (Very weird) I'm happy to be here still," he said in a since-deleted post.

After the assault, the 911 call from the incident was released by Page Six.

"Some, I think, guys, they just jumped one of the members in the bathroom and there's, like, blood all over the place," a female employee at the gym said.

The 28-year-old did not speak directly on the phone, however, he can be heard talking in the background.

"We have security cameras, too, so we can look at them and see if we can see them but I don't know if you can actually see how they look," the woman added on the call.