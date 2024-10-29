Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name Daniel Hernandez, is back in police custody.

The rapper, 28, has long been the subject of headlines due to his criminal activities.

Now, he was arrested for an unspecified alleged violation of his supervised release and is now due in federal court on Oct. 29, ABC reports.

Previously, 6ix9ine was released from prison in 2020 and put on supervised release after a 2018 arrest on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder.

The outlet reports that he was previously released due to concerns over the coronavirus doing the height of the pandemic. The outlet reports that he was released at the time when a judge determined that he faced an elevated risk of severe medical problems if he were to contract COVID-19 disease behind bars.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is extraordinary and unprecedented in modern times in this nation. It presents a clear and present danger to free society for reasons that need no elaboration," District Court Judge Paul Engelmayer said via ABC.

"COVID-19 presents a heightened risk for incarcerated defendants like Mr. Hernandez with respiratory ailments such as asthma," he added.

Judge Engelmayer noted the unique dangers faced by high-risk prisoners like Hernandez.

"[T]he crowded nature of municipal jails such as the facility in which Mr. Hernandez is housed present an outsize risk that the COVID-19 contagion, once it gains entry, will spread. And, realistically, a high-risk inmate who contracts the virus while in prison will face challenges in caring for himself," he shared.

At the time of his arrest in 2018, he pleaded guilty and testified against his gang, Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

However, this year he also faced legal troubles when he was arrested for domestic violence when he was in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in January.

6ix9ine previously rose to fame in 2017 with his hit song "Gummo" and then topped the charts with his Nicki Minaj-assisted track "Trollz" in 2020. Overall, he has scored three top 10 hits.