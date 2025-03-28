Will Smith Reveals How Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar Shaped His Return to Music

Will Smith is making a highly anticipated return to music with his upcoming album, Based on a True Story, set to drop on March 28.

As he prepared for his first album in two decades, Smith sought advice from two of hip-hop's most influential voices: Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar. Their words played a crucial role in shaping his approach to the project.

In an interview on "Sway in the Morning," Smith shared that before stepping back into the studio, he reached out to Jay-Z and Kendrick to ask for guidance. Both rap icons had similar advice—stay true to his own journey.

"Before I started, I made two phone calls," Smith revealed. "I talked to Jay and I talked to Kendrick. I was like, 'Hey, I want to get back in music. What's the advice?'"

Jay-Z emphasized authenticity, urging Smith to tell his real story rather than trying to fit into the current music scene. "He said, 'Don't fake your story. You gotta say what's true for you,'" Smith recalled, Billboard reported.

"He was like, 'You'll be looking at the younger rappers, and you want that to be true for you, but you don't live like that. Be true to your story. Tell your story.'"

This advice resonated deeply with Smith and became the foundation for his new album. "That's where I got the Based on a True Story title from Jay," he explained.

Kendrick Lamar's guidance echoed a similar sentiment but with a more direct challenge. "He said, 'Man, just say that s*** you've always been f****** scared to say,'" Smith revealed.

The idea of embracing full honesty was intimidating, but Smith took it as a necessary step in his creative process.

Smith acknowledged feeling the impact of others' words, admitting that expressing those thoughts was intimidating.

However, he emphasized the importance of authenticity in music, encouraging artists to create records that genuinely reflect their vision rather than simply aiming to please others.

The album Based on a True Story includes a total of 14 tracks, featuring a mix of new songs and previously released singles such as "First Love," "Beautiful Scars," and "You Can Make It."

According to AllHipHop, it also showcases collaborations with well-known artists, including DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor, Jaden Smith, and also Jac Ross

In addition to the album, Smith is set to embark on a headlining European tour this summer to promote his return to music.