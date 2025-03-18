Will Smith Sets Out on His First-Ever Headlining Tour for 'Based on a True Story'

Will Smith, the Oscar-winning actor and Grammy-winning rapper, is about to embark on a highly anticipated journey this summer, marking his first-ever headlining tour.

The 26-date tour will support his upcoming album, Based on a True Story, which will be released on March 28. This marks his first full-length album in almost two decades, following the release of Lost and Found in 2005.

The Based on a True Story tour will kick off on June 25 at the Mawazine Music Festival in Rabat, Morocco.

Smith will then travel across Europe and the United Kingdom, with stops in France, Germany, Italy, and the UK, wrapping up on September 2 at the Zénith in Paris, France.

The tour will feature a mix of Smith's classic hits, new tracks from the album, and surprises for fans.

According to RollingStone, Smith shared his excitement about the tour on Instagram, saying, "I'M GOING ON TOUR THIS SUMMER!! We're hitting up UK & Europe to bring U all the hits, some new joints, and a few surprises ;-). All these years, I've NEVER done a headline tour and I can't wait to see you guys!!"

Will Smith announces his first album in 20 years ‘Based On A True Story’ out March 28th. pic.twitter.com/vA9kWQ5sQs — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 15, 2025

Will Smith Brings 'Based on a True Story' to Major Festivals and Venues

The tour will also include performances in major cities like London, Manchester, and Berlin, with Smith playing at notable venues such as Brixton Academy and Stadtpark Open Air.

Fans will be treated to a full lineup of shows across some of Europe's biggest festivals, including the POSITIV Festival in France and Smukfest in Denmark.

Cleveland said pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available on March 19, and general sales will open on March 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can secure their spot for early access on the official Will Smith website.

Alongside the tour announcement, Smith previewed his upcoming album with five singles: "First Love," "Beautiful Scars," "TANTRUM," "Work of Art," and "You Can Make It."

The album features collaborations with several artists, including Smith's son Jaden and rappers Big Sean and Russ.

Reflecting on the album's release, Smith wrote on Instagram, "Been working on this project for a minute and I'm itchin' to get it out to y'all." Based on a True Story promises to deliver a fresh, dynamic sound and showcase Smith's growth as both an artist and a person.

The upcoming tour represents a major milestone in Will Smith's career. It will combine his talents as an actor and a musician.

Fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the chance to see the legendary star perform live, and the summer tour promises to be one of the most exciting events of the year.