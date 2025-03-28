Beyoncés Hyper-Loyal 'BeyHive' Attacks ACM Awards over Lack of 'Cowboy Carter' Nominations

Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' album is not getting any love from the Academy of Country Music Awards, and her loyal fans are expressing their frustratation.

On March 27, the ACM awards nominations were revealed, and Beyoncé, as well as her 'Cowboy Carter' album, were noticeably absent from the list.

Beyoncé had previously taken home two country music Grammy Awards at the 2025 ceremony, one for Best Country Album as well as one for Best Country/Duo Group Performance for her Miley Cyrus collaboration "II Most Wanted." Despite this, she was left out of the ACM nominations.

Because of this, fans have flocked to social media to express their distaste with the ceremony for leaving out 'Cowboy Carter' and its subsequent singles.

"Beyonce doesn't pay for khia awards," one person shared on X.

"She already got AOTY f**k them h*es!" another exclaimed.

"It's okay they get 5 viewers anyways," someone else added.

This is not the first time that Beyoncé has been snubbed by a country music award show. The album was noticeably absent from the list of nominations at the 2024 CMA Awards.

Country musician Luke Bryan previously made controversial comments about Queen Bey and her album not being nominated.

"But where things get a little tricky — if you're gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit. Like, Beyoncé can do exactly what she wants to. She's probably the biggest star in music. But come to an award show and high-five us and have fun and get in the family, too. And I'm not saying she didn't do that ... but country music is a lot about family," he said.

However, he has gone on to backtrack on his comments.

"You will hear my tone and intentions which were not negative. I respect Beyoncé and I love how loyal her fans are. I spend a lot of time supporting other artists. I want everyone to win. Love yall," he said.

Beyoncé made an appearance at the 2016 ACM Awards with The Chicks that was also the subject of controversy with one member of the audience referring to Beyoncé as "that black b**ch" as she was on the stage, Page Six reports.

Still, the album has gone on to become a success on the country music charts and she become the first Black woman to top the Top Country Albums chart for Billboard.