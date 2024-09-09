Beyoncé fans faced disappointment Monday morning following the announcement of nominees for the 2024 Country Music Awards.

Beyhive members and music industry professionals are sharing their outrage over the snub of Beyonce's first country album, "Cowboy Carter."

Dean of MTSU's College of Media & Entertainment Beverly Keel wrote, "The album is one of the best of all genres this year and is a work on a level that few contemporary albums reach. This is Nashville's and country music's loss."

The album's debut single, "Texas Hold 'Em," became the first song by a Black female artist to secure the number one spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. Beyoncé fans expected a nod to this achievement, especially in the context of the album's origins.

Before the release of "Cowboy Carter," Beyoncé introduced the album on Instagram with 6 paragraphs of text. The genre-bending popstar wrote that her first country album was "born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed."

Many assumed the reference was to the 2016 Country Music Awards Show, where Beyoncé performed "Daddy Lessons" from "Lemonade" alongside The Chicks. When the performance was met with backlash, Beyoncé was inspired to claim space in a genre that has disproportionately celebrated white male artists.

Beyoncé fan account @BeyLegion cited the 2016 performance in an indictment of the CMAs.

"These are the same Country Music Awards that wiped all video and editorial evidence of Beyoncé's 2016 CMA performance from existence after caving to pressure from snowflake racists who took issue with a Black female artist successfully crossing-over into the genre, a genre that originated with Black Americans," the account posted.

The CMA's have once again deferred to those in the industry who prefer to deny Black artists the recognition they deserve, failing to nominate Beyoncé in a single category this year despite her record-breaking success with TEXAS HOLD 'EM and #COWBOYCARTER.



The album "Cowboy Carter" was itself a blueprint for inclusivity. Beyoncé featured diverse talents including country icons Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, and Dolly Parton. Post Malone and Miley Cyrus appear in duets.

Shaboozey, who received two CMA nominations this year, appeared twice on "Cowboy Carter." He didn't hesitate to celebrate Beyoncé and her contribution to country music on X Monday morning.

The "A Bar Song (Gettin' Tipsy)" artist tweeted, "Thank you @Beyonce for opening a door for us, starting a conversation, and giving us one of the most innovative country albums of all time!"

Tattooed rapper and singer Post Malone, who appears on "Cowboy Carter" with Beyoncé in "Levii Jeans," also released his first country album this year. Titled "I Had Some Help," the album earned him four CMA nominations.

Looking on the bright side, some fans speculated that the snub plays into Beyoncé's plans to get people talking.

"Beyoncé left the door wide open for them to show their racism, and they did just that," one post reads.