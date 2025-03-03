Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande Oscars Seating: Expert Says One 'Commanded Attention' While the Other Looked 'Lost'

Two former child stars turned international pop icons, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, garnered nominations at the 97th Academy Awards. But the seating plan for the icons at the A-list function had fans talking beyond success.

On the Oscars seating chart, Grande was in the front row, with Gomez behind her. Still in camera range, she was very much out of focus. But there was no denying that as the ceremony played out, the "Wicked" star overshadowed Gomez, who appeared relegated to the background.

selena sitting behind ariana that’s my brand pic.twitter.com/kgRjzwx0H8 — juli. (@defquIt) March 3, 2025

Judi James, a body language expert, commented that the setup inadvertently made the two stars play an odd yin-yang.

James told The Mirror, "The cameras were never going to prevent her looking lower on the celeb pecking order ladder than the 'Wicked' star."

The expert added, "Ariana has the more oversized dress and the more dramatic body language. She oozes front-row here, while Selena looks a little lost in the stalls.

"Even worse, Ariana has the spotlight while Selena is in the shadows behind her."

While the seating placement was likely random, fans were quick to read Gomez's reaction while watching at home.

Fans of Gomez quickly interpreted her reaction when the camera turned to Grande. The facial reactions of the former "Wizards of Waverly Place" actress became a point of interest online, with some having interpretations of what her expressions indicated.

literally what else was Selena supposed to do while watching the speech? take her husband? pic.twitter.com/ip3AtQcnUP — Selena’s Defense Attorney (fan account) (@imthebrownboy) March 3, 2025

Meanwhile, James said she didn't think either artist was "uncomfortable" but that she felt a "tension" between their presences

She explained, "Ariana clearly looks oblivious, but Selena looks slightly tense here, clapping politely with a sociable smile rather than exuding the queen bee status she clearly deserve."

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez hug after Zoe Saldaña's Best Supporting Actress win. #Oscars



The 97th Academy Awards air on ABC. pic.twitter.com/43VLfZ2E7r — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 3, 2025

Fans Hope for a Nostalgic Reunion

Some fans wanted another former Disney Channel star thrown in the mix: Miley Cyrus.

While it was not the reunion that many fans wanted to see with the three former child stars all in one shot, they would be happy to see at least the first two who were seated together.

One fan wrote, "Hopefully, Ariana and Selena take a picture together... might be the last time they're in the same room for a while."