Machine Gun Kelly Reportedly Furious as Megan Fox Chooses Brian Austin Green for Baby Support

The ongoing feud between Megan Fox's exes, Brian Austin Green and Machine Gun Kelly, has intensified as the actress prepares to welcome her first child with Kelly. The tension between the two men has reached new heights, with Green allegedly reaching out to Kelly about the baby's due date—something the musician did not take lightly.

The 38-year-old "Transformers" actress shares three kids with Green, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8. Meanwhile, MGK, shares a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with an ex-girlfriend. Green also shares a two-year-old son, Zane, with his fiancée Sharna Burgess.

The Daily Mail reports that Fox has said she wants to raise her three children as a single mother without the involvement of Kelly and plans to reach out to ex-husband Green for assistance. An insider told the outlet, "Brian told Megan he'll be there for her to help out in any way with the new baby—even though Machine Gun Kelly is the father."

A second insider told the outlet that Fox was appalled when she saw Kelly's message to Green and knew the latter was going to post it since he "cleared it with her first."

The only thing that MGK should be asking Brian about is how to be a proper father."

Social Media Showdown

Brian Austin Green slams mgk after the singer messaged him to stop asking when his baby with Megan Fox is due. pic.twitter.com/2J61Si6Uug — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 27, 2025

Green made their drama public when he revealed a direct message from Kelly on his Instagram Story. Kelly commented in the screenshot, "Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. You the FEDS 🐀👮‍♂️ Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public."

Kelly continued on to take a shot at Green's past as an actor, "You chose the wrong one to f— with, Mr. Child Actor. Go back to cereal commercials."

Green responded with a laugh at the message, sharing several cry-laughing emojis and sarcastically saying, "I didn't know 'child actor' was something bad. Leo, careful. He may be coming for you next."