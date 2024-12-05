Lil Nas X Says He's 'Sexually Conservative' Now

Lil Nas X has opened up about his sexuality once again and has put down some boundaries for fans in the process.

The rapper and singer took to Instagram on Dec. 4, where he participated in a Q&A with fans. During it, he was asked what his favorite sexual position was and what type of guy he was into. He was also asked if he wants to have kids during the session as well.

Specifically, Lil Nas X was asked if he was a top or a bottom. This led the "Old Town Road" hitmaker to share that he is no longer comfortable discussing his sex life with the public.

"I don't like when y'all ask this stuff. I don't want to talk about sex stuff if it's not on music. I don't want to do that anymore. So don't ask me sex stuff. I'm sexually conservative now," he said, according to Just Jared.

Read more: Tyla Asks Halle Bailey and Lil Nas X to Hold Her VMA in Hilarious Acceptance Speech Moment

The rapper was also asked "how big" he was, leading him to respond with a joke along the way.

"My heart is huge and I have love for so many people. I've got so much love inside my heart for so many people," he responded.

When it came to the type of guys that he was into, Lil Nas X shared that he is into one type of guy -- "wholesome boys."

"I like boys that know themselves. I like boys that are eager about life and what they're doing in their life and family-oriented," he said.

When he was asked if he wants kids in the future, Lil Nas X shared that he would like kids as well as a partner to have a family with.

"I do want to have kids, and I do want to get married. I feel like for a long time I was like, 'Nah, I want to just focus on music and f-ck all the other s-it.' But no, I want it all. I want a f-cking husband, and I want to have kids, and I want a house. And I want a big farm with animals, and I just want all of it," he added.

Lil Nas X's words come after the singer shared his steamy single cover for his song "Need Dat Boy." The picture shows Lil Nas X and another man in the backseat of a vehicle as they share a passionate kiss while both shirtless.