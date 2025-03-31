Cardi B Accuses Offset and Girlfriend of Harassing Her With Vulgar Content

Cardi B blasted estranged husband Offset in a Twitter Spaces session over the weekend, saying he's been harassing her with sexual messages and death threats throughout their messy divorce.

Cardi B, 31, claimed that Offset, 32, has repeatedly contacted her with disturbing messages, expressing suicidal thoughts and threatening behavior.

"This guy... is upset because I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life," she said during the emotional live stream, as quoted by AllHipHop.

"He was begging me saying he's going to take away my life."

The Bronx-bred artist also claimed that Offset sent a tape of their intimacy alongside a person she was dating to the individual in question.

"This man sent text messages to somebody that I was dealing with... of me and him having sex," she stated.

Cardi B expressed feeling harassed by Offset, especially when she travels, saying he leaves her voice notes designed to undermine her self-esteem.

"Every time he knows that I go out of town he harasses me. I'm so tired of it," she added.

The couple's split has become increasingly hostile since Cardi B filed for divorce in August 2024 after seven years of marriage.

In the ongoing legal dispute, Offset has requested joint custody of their three children: Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a newborn daughter born in September.

He also asked the court to divide their marital assets and for each party to cover their legal fees.

Cardi B has accused Offset and his mother of financially exploiting her during their marriage.

The public nature of their divorce has led both artists to air grievances online, with Offset recently releasing a song titled "Ten," in which he admitted to infidelity and took lyrical jabs at Cardi B.

The couple secretly wed in September 2017, just a month before Offset proposed publicly during a concert.

Public breakups and reconciliations have marked their relationship, but the current chapter appears to be the most volatile yet.