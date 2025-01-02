Offset's Scathing Tweets Heat Up as Cardi B is Spotted Partying with Quavo in a Viral New Year's Eve video

The ongoing issues between Offset and Cardi B seem to be bleeding into the new year as new claims and social media drama are making headlines.

The Migos rapper took to Twitter minutes before the stroke of midnight to post a series of biting messages that were seemingly aimed at his estranged wife. Offset raised eyebrows by accusing Cardi B of sending him a compromising photo involving another man.

"Sent me a pic of a N**** attacking you from the back [crying laughing emoji] your friend been smacked too," Offset said in a now-deleted tweet, igniting speculation about the state of their relationship.

Offset followed up with more tweets echoing his frustration.

"Dees folks getting f***** idgaf," he wrote, followed by another message stating, "F*** the OPps idc. I'm back to me offset f*** ya."

Offset's call-outs came as a video surfaced on social media showing Cardi B having a drink with Offset's former Migos bandmate Quavo at a nightclub during a New Year's Eve celebration.

Cardi B & Quavo Toasting To The New Year 🥂🎆💯 pic.twitter.com/jv68kUt1eE — PEE 💎👠 (@bardigangera) January 1, 2025

Many believed the two were sending a message to Offset despite the seemingly friendly interaction.

A news outlet also seemingly supported the successful duo's former relationship, tweeting that Cardi B is now on her revenge tour, partying it out with Quavo.

Regrettably for the fans, the drama kicks into a higher gear as the year starts.

Offset and Quavo had previously seemed to be mending their relationship. In September 2023, Quavo referred to Migos rapper and Cardi B's relationship as a "soap opera."

He noted, though, that he and Offset had patched things up after their shared loss.

In an earlier podcast interview, Offset lamented that while they had many unresolved squabbles, they have maintained a good relationship.

"We ain't on no sucker s*** with each other... N***** love each other though at the end of the day," he said as quoted by AllHipHop.