Kendrick Lamar's Hollywood Debut Delayed As Collaboration With 'South Park' Creators Pushed to 2026

Kendrick Lamar's highly anticipated Hollywood debut is taking a rain check.

The long-awaited, untitled film – a collaboration between the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper and the "South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker – has been delayed to March 20, 2026.

The film was initially set to open on July 4, 2025.

The film's studio, Paramount, announced the switch during CinemaCon, per Variety, on March 31 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The four-day gathering is one of the central platforms for studios to unveil new projects to theater owners and others in the industry.

While fans had been eager for the movie's July 2025 debut, they will now have to wait nearly another year for its arrival.

The reason for the delay is unclear, but it likely relates to Lamar's packed schedule. Even with his "Grand National" Tour gearing up for its first show on April 19 — and concluding August 19 as he embarks on a world run to support his surprise album "GNX" — the rapper has been deep in the promotional trenches.

A Film Shrouded in Mystery

The film's release has been delayed, but the mystery surrounding the film still exists. Little other details regarding the film are shared, such as its title, cast, and whole plot. What we do know is that the movie centers on a young Black man who is a slave reenactor in a living history museum who finds out that his white girlfriend's ancestors owned his. The project is being produced by Lamar, Stone, Parker, and comedian Vernon Chatman, with Parker directing.

This wasn't an overnight collaboration — the "Not Like Us" rapper had been planning this with the "South Park" creators for a bit. The movie was first announced in 2022, and Parker was hired on as director in 2023. Reports of Lamar filming scenes for the project emerged last year as fans expressed excitement about witnessing the rapper's big screen debut.

The film has been making a significant amount of noise, in part thanks to the star power of the minds behind the camera and its concept.

Lamar Continues To Have A Successful Musical And Film Career

Lamar has been making a splash both musically and cinema-wise. The Grammy award-winning superstar is undoubtably one of the most celebrated artists of his time with his fantastic catalogue including "DAMN" and "To Pimp a Butterfly."

He received critical acclaim for his work on the soundtrack of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" as well.