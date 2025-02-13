NFL Reportedly Regrets Picking Kendrick Lamar Over Lil Wayne for Super Bowl Halftime Show

The NFL is said to be regretting their choice of Kendrick Lamar over Lil Wayne for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

According to The US Sun, insiders said league executives are convinced that they "made a mistake" after not choosing Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr., especially since it was in his hometown of New Orleans.

This comes after Lamar performed in such a way that reportedly did not live up to the expectations of fans on February 9.

According to an NFL insider who spoke to the outlet, "A mistake was made, and we regret the choice that was made."

"Lil Wayne should have been the first option, as he is from New Orleans and we know that there was a clear motivation for him and his side to do a unique show in his town."

Because of the "mistake," the league now reportedly wants "to have artists that have some more connection to the place, the city, the state where the game will be played."

"Lil Wayne was the obvious choice, and the choice made wasn't the best one at all," the source continued. "We regret not pushing for him as much as we should have," they concluded.

Meanwhile, a second inside source said, "New Orleans is Lil Wayne's town." They noted that Lil Wayne's ties to the city would have made the performance more authentic.

Choosing the rapper would reportedly have only taken "a couple minutes" to finalize.

"He did a lot and it would have been fantastic to have him do the halftime show and show his love, and feel the love, from his hometown."

"The choice was clearly the wrong one, and now the goal is to not make the same mistake from now on."

Lil Wayne's Disappointment

Lil Wayne shared his disappointment during an Instagram Live session back in September.

"I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position."

He thought about missing out on such a chance in his city. He said, "I thought there was nothing better than that spot, that stage, that platform, in my city. So it hurt, it hurt a whole lot."