Drake's Lawyer Claps Back at Universal Music Group's Attempt to Downplay Kendrick Lamar's Brutal 'Not Like Us' Insults

Drake's lawyer has chimed in on the current lawsuit the rapper has against Universal Music Group over the lyrics in Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

On March 20, Drake's team hit back at Universal Music's group argument that most listeners would not take the lyrics of "Not Like Us" as facts.

According to Billboard, the rapper's lawyers say that the line of argument used by UMG is "doomed to fail" because the public had taken Lamar's lyrics as fact.

"UMG completely ignores the complaint's allegations that millions of people, all over the world, did understand the defamatory material as a factual assertion that plaintiff is a pedophile," the attorney wrote.

"UMG also ignores [the lawsuit's claim] that the statements in question (and surrounding context) implied that the allegations were based on undisclosed evidence and the audience understood as much," the lawyer added.

In November 2024, Drake filed a legal dispute against UMG alleging that the label had used bots to bolster the streams of "Not Like Us" among other allegations.

As the legal battle has continued to rage on, UMG has recently filed a motion to dismiss Drake's lawsuit, stating that Drake is only suing the label because he "lost a rap battle."

The label instead that "instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be" and that Drake "sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds."

In the file for dismissal, UMG has also cited a 2022 petition that noted that Drake and other musicians urged prosecutors to stop citing rap lyrics in trials.

"Drake was right then and is wrong now. The complaint's unjustified claims against UMG are no more than Drake's attempt to save face for his unsuccessful rap battle with Lamar," the dismissal reads.

"Not Likes Us" became one of the biggest hits of 2024, scoring a No. 1 position on the Hot 100 chart. Lamar followed up the success of the song by releasing his album 'GNX' and headlining the 2025 Super Bowl.