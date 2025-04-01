Lady Gaga's 'Disgusting' Ticket Prices Sparks Revolt from Fans

Sky-high prices for Lady Gaga's upcoming tour has angered many of her "Little Monsters."

Many of her fans have taken to social media to slam the singer for the ticket prices, with one person stating that concerts are "for the rich elites only" now.

In their X post, the person shared that for an upper level section for Gaga's show at Madison Square Garden, the price came to almost $600 for a singular seat.

"Lady Gaga MSG is almost $600 for upper level row 2. Music is for the rich elites only now. Shout out to @Michael_Rapino for continually telling artists to price higher," the person shared.

Another person shared that the ticket prices for Lady Gaga's show on Aug. 23 at Madison Square Garden reached $1,770 for lower level seats.

"Here are more prices. $1,770 for good lower level tickets to see Lady Gaga. Just disgusting," they captioned their X post.

"Now I know what she meant by "You make me MONEY I'll make you laugh," someone else shared.

"If prices look anything like this for Toronto, I will not be in attendance. The culture of paying half a months' rent on a single concert ticket needs to end. In this economy??!" another commented.

Lady Gaga is the latest artist to be slammed for the high prices of tour tickets, coming after the Jonas Brothers were criticized for high prices to their 20th anniversary tour.

In response to what many consider to be an unfair secondary ticket market, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on March 31 that aims preventing bots from mass purchasing tickets and aims at address all anti-competitive behaviors by sectors of the entertainment industry.

The ticketing system has been the subject of controversy in the United States with Taylor Swift's eras tour causing a meltdown of Ticketmaster due to the high demand of "bots" leaving fans without tickets of their own.