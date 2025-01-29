Meghan Trainor Says She Was Told Nobody Cares About Pop Stars Once They Become a Mom

Meghan Trainor is a mom to two children, and while she may be happy in this phase of her life, she was previously told it would ruin her career.

Sitting down for People for a new interview, Trainor reflected on her career beginnings in 2014 and her meteoric rise to fame. However, she shares that she was told that all pop stars have an expiration date once they decide to have children.

"Once they got pregnant, they were like, 'You're done.' I was told at 20 by an older gentleman in the industry, 'Well, she's a mom, so nobody really cares.' I was like, 'Ouch!'" Trainor told the publication.

After the massive success of her debut album Title, Trainor was determined to have an even greater follow-up, but was disappointed at how her next album, Thank You, performed on the charts. Since then, her priorities have shifted and she shared that she no longer cares about the charts, only what her children with husband Daryl Sabara -- sons Riley and Barry -- enjoy.

"Priorities shifted. It's like, 'What charts? My kids love this,'" she said. "At night when we're doing bath time, I'm like, 'Want to hear Mommy's new song?' Getting to talk to my older son now, I'll ask, 'What does Mommy do?' He's like, 'She's a pop star.' Like, yeah, Mommy's cool!"

While Trainor may not have had the success making the music her children liked over her previous work, the singer experienced a career resurgence thanks to TikTok and her viral hit "Made You Look." The song became a massive global hit, peaking at No. 11 in the United States and No. 2 in the U.K.

Since then, she has also scored the charting hit "Criminals," which peaked at No. 100 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Trainor says that she is happy where she is with life now and revealed that she is "thriving" in this latest stage of life.

Trainor revealed her dramatic weight loss in December 2024 and she attributed her transformation to her children.

"I've got to lift [my kids] up and chase them. I'm exhausted," she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager via People.

Earlier in the year, Trainor attributed weight lifting as a reason for losing the eight as well.

"I try to go three times a week of lifting weights. I didn't know lifting weights would change my life so much. I was, like, dying, trying to run on the treadmill, and it made me swollen," she said.

Her words seemingly shot down rumors that she used Ozempic to lose the weight.

The singer is gearing up to release the 10th anniversary of Title, set to be released on March 28. The project includes some of her biggest hits such as "All About That Bass" and "Lips are Movin'".