Drake's Legal Battle Heats Up As Judge Allows Access to Kendrick Lamar's Contracts

Drake has gained a legal victory in his ongoing defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar's track "Not Like Us."

A judge in New York has denied UMG's request to delay the discovery process, allowing Drake's legal team to request access to key documents, including Lamar's contracts with the label.

During a pre-trial hearing, Judge Jeanette Vargas ruled in favor of Drake's legal team, giving them the right to depose UMG executives and obtain internal records.

According to Variety, UMG had previously asked to put the discovery process on hold, claiming that fulfilling Drake's requests would cause an "undue burden" and require the review of extensive company documents.

Drake's lead attorney, Michael Gottlieb, celebrated the decision, stating, "Now it's time to see what UMG was so desperately trying to hide." Representatives for Universal have not yet responded to requests for comment.

UMG has maintained that Drake's lawsuit lacks merit and should be dismissed. In a court filing, the company argued that Drake was only suing because he "lost a rap battle" and was attempting to shift the blame onto his own record label.

"Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds," UMG stated in its motion to dismiss.

The judge has scheduled a hearing on this motion for June 30, where both sides will argue whether the case should proceed to trial.

Drake filed his lawsuit in January, claiming that UMG knowingly spread false and damaging allegations about him through Lamar's track "Not Like Us." The song, which became one of the biggest hits of 2024, featured lyrics that Drake says falsely portray him as a pedophile.

According to Drake's legal team, UMG not only approved the song's release but also actively promoted it to maximize its viral success.

The lawsuit further alleges that UMG colluded with Spotify to inflate the song's streaming numbers artificially, a claim both companies have denied.

One of UMG's key objections to the discovery process was Drake's demand for access to all contracts between the company and Kendrick Lamar, as well as financial documents related to executive compensation at Interscope Records.

UMG argued that these materials were "highly commercially sensitive" and irrelevant to the case, TheHollywoodReporter said.

Despite UMG's resistance, the court's latest ruling allows Drake's team to proceed with gathering this information, though it remains uncertain how much of it UMG will be required to disclose.

As the case moves forward, both parties are expected to present further evidence. The outcome of the June 30 hearing could determine whether Drake's lawsuit continues or is dismissed altogether.